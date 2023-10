Selling on behalf. Please PM if interested.

Epsom Movie projector Model: EH-TW6600W Projector is used for 80 to 85 hours in a very good condition.

More details on specifications here

Looking for $1200

Ambertec 120” recessed, hidden projector screen. This is Brand New in box.

More details on this is here

Looking for $900

Can sell both for $2000 - Must pick up in Flat Bush, Auckland