I have recently updated to MacBook Air.

Space Grey MBP in excellent condition - no bumps, scratches or dings.

Has always been at home - never travelled or commuted. System check supports this - it shows "Rarely used on battery" and "Battery Condition: Normal". Lid always closed when not in use.

However as full disclosure there is a faint smear near at the top of the screen near the camera. It’s on the black bezel part of the screen - (not on the viewable part of the screen) and is barely noticeable - only at specific angles and lighting conditions. I think it has come from natural oils in the finger when opening the lid. Otherwise perfect.

This was my first Apple computer and was over-specced for my needs when I bought it in 2017. It has discrete graphics. Comes with original 87W charger/adapter and USB-C cable. Four USB-C ports and headphone port. It received a free new keyboard in 2020 as a result of Apple’s ‘sticky keys’ fix programme (receipt held).

Asking $500. Would prefer pickup from Mairangi Bay, Auckland N Shore - but we can discuss mailing.

Please PM me if interested.

Specs:

MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2016)

Retina Display 2880 x 1800

Processor: 2.7 Ghz Quad-Core Intel Core i7

Memory: 16 GB 2133 MHz LPDDR3

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 530 1536 MB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Number of Processors: 1

Total Number of Cores: 4

L2 Cache (per Core): 256 KB

L3 Cache: 8 MB

Hyper-Threading Technology: Enabled