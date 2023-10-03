Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold: MacBook Pro 15.4” 2016 model, bought 2017. Touch Bar model.
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7191 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#309263 3-Oct-2023 16:07
Send private message quote this post

I have recently updated to MacBook Air.

 

Space Grey MBP in excellent condition - no bumps, scratches or dings.

 

Has always been at home - never travelled or commuted. System check supports this - it shows "Rarely used on battery" and "Battery Condition: Normal". Lid always closed when not in use.

 

However as full disclosure there is a faint smear near at the top of the screen near the camera. It’s on the black bezel part of the screen - (not on the viewable part of the screen) and is barely noticeable - only at specific angles and lighting conditions. I think it has come from natural oils in the finger when opening the lid. Otherwise perfect.

 

This was my first Apple computer and was over-specced for my needs when I bought it in 2017. It has discrete graphics. Comes with original 87W charger/adapter and USB-C cable. Four USB-C ports and headphone port. It received a free new keyboard in 2020 as a result of Apple’s ‘sticky keys’ fix programme (receipt held).

 

Asking $500. Would prefer pickup from Mairangi Bay, Auckland N Shore - but we can discuss mailing.

 

Please PM me if interested.

 

 

 

Specs:

 

MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2016)

 

Retina Display 2880 x 1800

 

Processor: 2.7 Ghz Quad-Core Intel Core i7

 

Memory: 16 GB 2133 MHz LPDDR3

 

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 530 1536 MB

 

Storage: 512GB SSD

 

Number of Processors: 1

 

Total Number of Cores: 4

 

L2 Cache (per Core): 256 KB

 

L3 Cache: 8 MB

 

Hyper-Threading Technology: Enabled




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
Prudle
56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3138389 3-Oct-2023 18:18
Send private message quote this post

PM'ed

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7191 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3138432 3-Oct-2023 19:47
Send private message quote this post

Sold.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 