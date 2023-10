A very long shot but I am looking for a black 4G LTE SM-T285M like this:

https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/SM-T285MZKAXNZ/

Ideally needs to be OEM/unbranded (some were released by spark with their branding etc).

Also bonus points if it still has an old 5.x.x firmware on it!

Willing to spend a decent amount but condition/specs of the item will need to reflect the above etc.

Thank you