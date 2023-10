I have a spare Ryzen PC that is starting to gather dust, which is probably a good sign I don't need it. Pickup is Papakura, Auckland. I don't have the packaging materials to ship it.

$250 ono

Specifications:

Ryzen 5 3600

2 x 4GB DDR4 2666MHz (Kingston ACR26D4U9S1KA-4)

ASUS PRIME A320M-K

EVGA GeForce GT 610 2GB*

Inwin BL641 mATX case + 300W PSU

* I suspect Win 10/11 support for this GPU is poor.