Selling my reasonably unused (except for 150hrs of Starfield) Series X + Controller. Comes in original packaging, as-new condition. Pickup in Wellington or can post at your cost.

Looking on here recently there's been some sales between $600-$675 so I'm happy to land somewhere in the middle - $630 +pp.

Also selling my grey Nintendo Switch Lite. Also as-new condition, but no original packaging. Comes with a couple of cartridges (I'll have to double check what games they are) and a hard shell zipper case. I see these for around $225-$250 on Trade Me so happy with $175 +pp for a GZer (no scratches in photo just dusty)