FS: Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch Lite
Selling my reasonably unused (except for 150hrs of Starfield) Series X + Controller.  Comes in original packaging, as-new condition.  Pickup in Wellington or can post at your cost.

 

Looking on here recently there's been some sales between $600-$675 so I'm happy to land somewhere in the middle - $630 +pp. 

 

 

 

Also selling my grey Nintendo Switch Lite.  Also as-new condition, but no original packaging.  Comes with a couple of cartridges (I'll have to double check what games they are) and a hard shell zipper case.  I see these for around $225-$250 on Trade Me so happy with $175 +pp for a GZer (no scratches in photo just dusty)

 

Interested in Switch Lite. Could you let me know what games please?

Thanks

 
 
 
 

How old is the X box please?
Still under warranty?

I bought it about a year after it was released.  So it's nearing 2 years young.  I think the receipt is in the box, will have to check.  

