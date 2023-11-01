HP ProBook 450 G7 Laptop.
With power adapter.
Model# 9WC58PA
15.6" LCD @ 1366x768
Intel i5-10210U
16GB RAM
256GB SSD
Intel Graphics
Windows 11 Pro (Clean install ready to go for new owner)
Fingerprint reader
Backlit Keyboard
Webcam
Wifi
Bluetooth
SD Card Reader
1x USB-C
1x HDMI
3x USB-A
Gigabit Ethernet
This has sat on the desk most of the time so is in good condition.
Really just a small scuff mark on the lid which is just cosmetic.
Battery life is still good, get a few hours out of it depending on what you're doing.
Pick up is Oamaru or happy to courier at buyer's cost.
Don't have the original box but can package it well.
$450