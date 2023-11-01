HP ProBook 450 G7 Laptop.

With power adapter.

Model# 9WC58PA

15.6" LCD @ 1366x768

Intel i5-10210U

16GB RAM

256GB SSD

Intel Graphics

Windows 11 Pro (Clean install ready to go for new owner)

Fingerprint reader

Backlit Keyboard

Webcam

Wifi

Bluetooth

SD Card Reader

1x USB-C

1x HDMI

3x USB-A

Gigabit Ethernet

This has sat on the desk most of the time so is in good condition.

Really just a small scuff mark on the lid which is just cosmetic.

Battery life is still good, get a few hours out of it depending on what you're doing.





Pick up is Oamaru or happy to courier at buyer's cost.

Don't have the original box but can package it well.

$450