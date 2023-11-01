RFS: Upgrading to the 15 series

This will be available once I've received and setup the new one (early next week)

Phone is in excellent condition - no scratches, chips, dents, cracks etc.

Have had a screen protector applied from day 1. Some blemishes on the stainless steel frames from daily use - nothing major

Battery Health: 92%

Purchased from 2Degrees on a plan last year Sept. If a sale is successful, the remaining amount will be paid in full and evidence provided to the buyer.

Sale includes: Phone, box, charging cable, box, paperwork, invoice.

Additional: 2x Dbrand Skins - Pastel Black and Damascus Warzone, Belkin screen protector currently applied comes with a 2 yr replacement warranty - can provide receipt to claim this if required.

Display was replaced a month after I got it (dead pixel issue) by authorised repairer. I think i have the paperwork for this, can provide if required.

Based in Auckland, CBD area. Prefer pick up or can ship at buyers expense. Looking for $1650 ono.