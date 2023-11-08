Lian Li O11 Air MINI White - $120
Excellent condition with all the packaging and accessories.
Fantastic case. Very customisable and great cable management. Has a unique form factor. Very cool looking.
2 x 140mm front fans and 1 x 120mm rear fan included
I installed a small Deepcool 4-way fan hub which I will leave in there.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHALAN2220/Lian-Li-O11-Air-MINI-White-ATX-MidTower-Gaming-Cas
DEEPCOOL AK400 White CPU Cooler - $35
Perfect condition with all packaging and accessories. You will need new thermal paste.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANDPC3032/DEEPCOOL-AK400-White-CPU-Cooler-1x-120mm-Fan-155mm
Both used for a few weeks in a new PC build. I had plans for an all-white small build but I have decided to go even smaller. The o11 Mini is really only Mini in name! (it’s a chonky little case).
I am based in West Auckland and can meet the buyer in New Lynn or possibly drop off around the west. PM for a shipping quote.