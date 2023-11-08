

Lian Li O11 Air MINI White - $120

Excellent condition with all the packaging and accessories.

Fantastic case. Very customisable and great cable management. Has a unique form factor. Very cool looking.

2 x 140mm front fans and 1 x 120mm rear fan included

I installed a small Deepcool 4-way fan hub which I will leave in there.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHALAN2220/Lian-Li-O11-Air-MINI-White-ATX-MidTower-Gaming-Cas

DEEPCOOL AK400 White CPU Cooler - $35

Perfect condition with all packaging and accessories. You will need new thermal paste.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANDPC3032/DEEPCOOL-AK400-White-CPU-Cooler-1x-120mm-Fan-155mm

Both used for a few weeks in a new PC build. I had plans for an all-white small build but I have decided to go even smaller. The o11 Mini is really only Mini in name! (it’s a chonky little case).

I am based in West Auckland and can meet the buyer in New Lynn or possibly drop off around the west. PM for a shipping quote.