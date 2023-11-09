Has been used on a home office PC since Sept 2013, removed this week as no longer needed. Saved my bacon several times with power outages.

Original batteries, seem in reasonable nick as shown by the partial screenshot below. On time is 3161 days, 7583 kWh. (Which means it has probably cost around $180/yr to run the PC!) When checked this week in testing, after 15 mins of PC + screen use on the UPS battery, there was around 20% capacity left.

Includes 2 x IEC power leads, 1 x USB lead.

Asking price $200 plus shipping. May deliver to the North Canterbury area. NZPost courier prices are from $66 NI, $39 SI. 15 kg in the original box.

Specs: Eaton 5P Tower UPS, 1150VA - PBTech.co.nz