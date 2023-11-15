Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Lenovo Ideapad 3
Earbanean

910 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310711 15-Nov-2023 18:48
Send private message

Ideapad 3, purchased new November 2020.  Specs and photos below.  This had been giving intermittent blue screen crashes.  I sent it to Lenovo under warranty, but they said, since it has minor damage to the case (see photo), that damage must be the cause and the warranty wouldn't cover repairs.  Because I needed it in a hurry, I replaced it with a new laptop. 

 

Rather than go through repairs now for a laptop surplus to requirements, I'd prefer to sell it cheaply to a GZ member who can maybe do the repairs themselves.  They'd then get a great cheap laptop in the process.  So I just want $50 for it.  Ideally to be picked up in Birkenhead or Britomart, Auckland, but probably could arrange shipping at buyer's cost.

 

Specs:

 

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Processor (1.60 GHz up to 4.20 GHz)
Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330 2GB GDDR5
Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2667MHz - (4 GB SODIMM + 4 GB Soldered)
Storage: 256 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe TLC
Display: 14" FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, 250 nits, LED Backlight, Narrow Bezel
VIDRAM: 2GB
WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX
Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0
Power Supply: 65W

 

 

 

Create new topic
Reanalyse
379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160136 16-Nov-2023 13:13
Send private message

PM sent thanks

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Earbanean

910 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160183 16-Nov-2023 15:17
Send private message

That's sold now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright