Ideapad 3, purchased new November 2020. Specs and photos below. This had been giving intermittent blue screen crashes. I sent it to Lenovo under warranty, but they said, since it has minor damage to the case (see photo), that damage must be the cause and the warranty wouldn't cover repairs. Because I needed it in a hurry, I replaced it with a new laptop.

Rather than go through repairs now for a laptop surplus to requirements, I'd prefer to sell it cheaply to a GZ member who can maybe do the repairs themselves. They'd then get a great cheap laptop in the process. So I just want $50 for it. Ideally to be picked up in Birkenhead or Britomart, Auckland, but probably could arrange shipping at buyer's cost.

Specs:

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Processor (1.60 GHz up to 4.20 GHz)

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330 2GB GDDR5

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2667MHz - (4 GB SODIMM + 4 GB Soldered)

Storage: 256 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe TLC

Display: 14" FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, 250 nits, LED Backlight, Narrow Bezel

VIDRAM: 2GB

WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX

Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0

Power Supply: 65W