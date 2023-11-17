Hi Geeks,

Had a second hand RX580 for a year, and it just died - like dead, swapped pc's and everything - stone cold dead. Did take of the heatsink after testing and the thermal paste was solid so I guess it was that :(

I'm looking to replace it with something similar, with the main requirement being 8gb of memory.

I'm based in the North Shore in Auckland and can pickup. Looking to spend around $150, checked facebook marketplace and that seems to be the going rate.

Will be paired with a Ryzen 5600.