ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - Graphics card - 8GB Memory RX580 - GTX1070 sort of age and spec - $150 or so
CokemonZ

1043 posts

Uber Geek


#310729 17-Nov-2023 07:59
Hi Geeks,

 

Had a second hand RX580 for a year, and it just died - like dead, swapped pc's and everything - stone cold dead. Did take of the heatsink after testing and the thermal paste was solid so I guess it was that :(

 

I'm looking to replace it with something similar, with the main requirement being 8gb of memory.

 

I'm based in the North Shore in Auckland and can pickup. Looking to spend around $150, checked facebook marketplace and that seems to be the going rate.

 

Will be paired with a Ryzen 5600.

 

 

 

 

maoriboy
995 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3160439 17-Nov-2023 10:08
I've got a Gigabyte 1070 that I'm happy to sell for that price, plus shipping costs to Auckland. I'm away this weekend but once I get back, I'll test it to see if it still goes well. Was working fine when I upgraded but that was 2 years ago now and it's been sitting in the cupboard in an antistatic bag since.





 
 
 
 

CokemonZ

1043 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160444 17-Nov-2023 10:12
@maoriboy:

 

I've got a Gigabyte 1070 that I'm happy to sell for that price, plus shipping costs to Auckland. I'm away this weekend but once I get back, I'll test it to see if it still goes well. Was working fine when I upgraded but that was 2 years ago now and it's been sitting in the cupboard in an antistatic bag since.

 

 

 

 

Sweet - let me know

eonsim
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3160473 17-Nov-2023 11:07
I also have a spare EVGA SC2 GeForce GTX1070 available at that price, was working fine when replaced 3 weeks ago (In Hamilton, if you ever pass that way, and the other options doesn't work out).



MaddoX
3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3160610 17-Nov-2023 15:14
I have an Asus 1070 that I pulled out of my main PC about 2 months ago, was working fine for the last 5 years or so and am happy to let it go for that price and am based in Auckland if thats easier. 

CokemonZ

1043 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160677 17-Nov-2023 19:17
MaddoX:

I have an Asus 1070 that I pulled out of my main PC about 2 months ago, was working fine for the last 5 years or so and am happy to let it go for that price and am based in Auckland if thats easier. 



Ill pm you. Thx.

CokemonZ

1043 posts

Uber Geek


  #3161199 19-Nov-2023 16:13
Thanks @MaddoX works like a charm.

 

Hey @maoriboy got one already - door to door service was too easy.

 

Worth selling though - list it here, there always seems to be people buying.

 

 

 

On that note - anyone want a broken RX580 that I think my mate screwed up a repaste on.

