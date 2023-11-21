Hi all.

The Church I go to has a Black Magic 4xsdi output card for running the screens (not sure of the exact card myself), but they want to set up some redundancy, by shifting the card out of the PC (which stopped booting into the OS for 90m last week) and into a Razer Core X box, so it can run off a laptop if the PC fails again.

I can get more details if needed, but I see the Core is available ex UK and could be here in 10 days, which we can cope with... just need to be sure that it will actually function as we imagine.

I'm in Tauranga.

Fritzman.