I know these are available retail for around $15, but does anyone happen to have a couple of abandoned ones lying around that they wouldn't mind slapping in an envelope, or for pickup in North Shore / Rodney, cheap or free? Please PM me.
TIA
Is that the little USB dongle thingie that has a red square/black star icon and "logi" brand on it?
If so, yes I have one ... can post it to you.
The fact that I have about 12 of these in a drawer means the whole "unifying" part of it never panned out.
Rickles:
Sorry for the delay replying. Yep, that's the one. I'll PM you.
gehenna:
The fact that I have about 12 of these in a drawer means the whole "unifying" part of it never panned out.
I would have thought that meant it was working well, you have/had 12+ devices but haven't needed a dedicated receiver locked to each?
In any case, do you care to share the love? 🤣 PM me if you're willing to part with one or two.
pih:
you have/had 12+ devices but haven't needed a dedicated receiver locked to each?
Yeah, now I just have a drawer full of e waste.
gehenna:
Yeah, now I just have a drawer full of e waste.
Same most Logi products are now Bluetooth which is what I use. I would not be surprised with Logi soon make the receiver an "optional extra"
