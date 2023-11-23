Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Logitech Unifying Receivers

pih

pih

647 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310807 23-Nov-2023 14:56
Send private message

I know these are available retail for around $15, but does anyone happen to have a couple of abandoned ones lying around that they wouldn't mind slapping in an envelope, or for pickup in North Shore / Rodney, cheap or free? Please PM me.

 

TIA

Create new topic
Rickles
2913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3163451 25-Nov-2023 11:52
Send private message

Is that the little USB dongle thingie that has a red square/black star icon and "logi" brand on it?

 

If so, yes I have one ... can post it to you.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163507 25-Nov-2023 13:03
Send private message

The fact that I have about 12 of these in a drawer means the whole "unifying" part of it never panned out.

pih

pih

647 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3164404 27-Nov-2023 12:23
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Is that the little USB dongle thingie that has a red square/black star icon and "logi" brand on it?

 

If so, yes I have one ... can post it to you.

 

 

Sorry for the delay replying. Yep, that's the one. I'll PM you.



pih

pih

647 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3164405 27-Nov-2023 12:28
Send private message

gehenna:

 

The fact that I have about 12 of these in a drawer means the whole "unifying" part of it never panned out.

 

 

I would have thought that meant it was working well, you have/had 12+ devices but haven't needed a dedicated receiver locked to each?

 

In any case, do you care to share the love? 🤣 PM me if you're willing to part with one or two.

gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164406 27-Nov-2023 12:29
Send private message

pih:

 

you have/had 12+ devices but haven't needed a dedicated receiver locked to each?

 

 

Yeah, now I just have a drawer full of e waste.

nztim
3733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3164416 27-Nov-2023 12:46
Send private message

gehenna:

 

Yeah, now I just have a drawer full of e waste.

 

 

Same most Logi products are now Bluetooth which is what I use. I would not be surprised with Logi soon make the receiver an "optional extra"

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright