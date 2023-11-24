For sale, selling as a combo:

Audioquest Dragonfly Red DAC . Purchased 24 Jul 2023 from Listening Post for $239.

. Purchased 24 Jul 2023 from Listening Post for $239. Apple lightning to USB A adapter. Purchased Oct 23 2023 from JB for $59.

As new: Dragonfly is only 4 months old, the adapter about a month.

Selling as I have purchased a DAP so I can go the next step and carry and listen to locally stored hi res music on the go.

Purchase receipts and original packaging for both items.

Pricespy as at today (24 Nov) has lowest Dragonfly price unchanged from above. New combined price = $298, I'm looking for $218

Pick up from Kapiti or Wellington CBD, or I can post at buyers expense.

Will list on Trade Me in a week if no luck here.

Thanks