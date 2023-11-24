Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS. Dragonfly Red DAC with Apple lightning adapter
#310819 24-Nov-2023 16:58
For sale, selling as a combo:

 

  • Audioquest Dragonfly Red DAC. Purchased 24 Jul 2023 from Listening Post for $239.
  • Apple lightning to USB A adapter. Purchased Oct 23 2023 from JB for $59.

As new: Dragonfly is only 4 months old, the adapter about a month.

 

Selling as I have purchased a DAP so I can go the next step and carry and listen to locally stored hi res music on the go.

 

Purchase receipts and original packaging for both items.

 

Pricespy as at today (24 Nov) has lowest Dragonfly price unchanged from above. New combined price = $298, I'm looking for $218

 

Pick up from Kapiti or Wellington CBD, or I can post at buyers expense.

 

Will list on Trade Me in a week if no luck here.

 

Thanks

 

  #3164964 28-Nov-2023 10:40
Bump. Now $198

 

Pick up Kapiti or Wellington CBD (or I can courier at buyers cost).

 

Will list on Trade Me on Friday if not sold prior.

