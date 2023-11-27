Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: Dell Optiplex 7060 Micro PC
OmniouS

#310873 27-Nov-2023 22:29
Up for sale is 1 x Dell Optiplex 7060 Micro PC with the following specs:

 

  • Intel i7-8700 CPU @ 3.2Ghz (6 Cores/12 Threads)
  • 8GB RAM (expandable)
  • 128GB m.2 NVMe Storage
  • TPM 2.0
  • Windows 10 Pro (Windows 11 Compatible). Windows key embedded in firmware.
  • 1G LAN
  • 2 x DP Output
  • 5 USB-A Ports
  • 1 USB-C Port

Windows 10 has been clean installed with DCU (Dell's Driver update application). BitLocker and Virtualisation based security features enabled.

 

$285 inc Courier NZ-wide.

 

 

For more images. see here

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3164759 27-Nov-2023 22:58
I’ll grab it. PM incoming. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

