Up for sale is 1 x Dell Optiplex 7060 Micro PC with the following specs:
- Intel i7-8700 CPU @ 3.2Ghz (6 Cores/12 Threads)
- 8GB RAM (expandable)
- 128GB m.2 NVMe Storage
- TPM 2.0
- Windows 10 Pro (Windows 11 Compatible). Windows key embedded in firmware.
- 1G LAN
- 2 x DP Output
- 5 USB-A Ports
- 1 USB-C Port
Windows 10 has been clean installed with DCU (Dell's Driver update application). BitLocker and Virtualisation based security features enabled.
$285 inc Courier NZ-wide.
