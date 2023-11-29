Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Focal Bathys Audiophile ANC wireless headphones - "brand new" but opened - $750
#310904 29-Nov-2023 18:36
Anyone interested in a (practically) brand new pair of Focal Bathys for $750? 

 

Bought them in the Addicted to Audio sale and whilst they are very good, they are not quite as much of an improvement on my APM as I was hoping and don't compete with my 109 Pros for home listening, so they are not really going to fulfill the use case I had planned!

 

Delivered this week, unpacked, updated and used for about 4-5 hours total and only inside.

 

Absolutely as new with all accessories and packaging etc.

 

 

 

https://addictedtoaudio.co.nz/products/focal-bathys-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones 

 




  #3166112 30-Nov-2023 08:13
Are they as good as they ought to be? I have some Focal Clear wired headphones which are awesome.

I have the current Sony wireless ANC which are great but haven’t wowed me. I was thinking of the new Bose Ultra or these. Bose wins on portability probably but I suspect these win on sound quality.







  #3166279 30-Nov-2023 10:55
Geektastic: Are they as good as they ought to be? I have some Focal Clear wired headphones which are awesome.

I have the current Sony wireless ANC which are great but haven’t wowed me. I was thinking of the new Bose Ultra or these. Bose wins on portability probably but I suspect these win on sound quality.


Honestly at RRP (NZ$1400!) I don’t think they are as good as they should be…

Once you get comparing them at a price a bit closer to the competition from Apple, Sennheiser, B&O, B&W etc then they are much more compelling!

IMO they sound very good - better than my APM - and if you like the Focal closed-back sound then these are doing a great job.

Battery life is great, I find them comfortable though they do clamp the head and warm the ear more than the APM.

ANC is “decent” but the APM and Sonys win here for sure.

Connectivity has been flawless and reliable and they do have a dedicated wired DAC mode for hi rez for those that want it.




  #3206355 14-Mar-2024 15:19
SOLD!

 

(some time back, but forgot to update - sorry)




