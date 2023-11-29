Anyone interested in a (practically) brand new pair of Focal Bathys for $750?
Bought them in the Addicted to Audio sale and whilst they are very good, they are not quite as much of an improvement on my APM as I was hoping and don't compete with my 109 Pros for home listening, so they are not really going to fulfill the use case I had planned!
Delivered this week, unpacked, updated and used for about 4-5 hours total and only inside.
Absolutely as new with all accessories and packaging etc.
https://addictedtoaudio.co.nz/products/focal-bathys-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones