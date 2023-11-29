Anyone interested in a (practically) brand new pair of Focal Bathys for

Bought them in the Addicted to Audio sale and whilst they are very good, they are not quite as much of an improvement on my APM as I was hoping and don't compete with my 109 Pros for home listening, so they are not really going to fulfill the use case I had planned!

Delivered this week, unpacked, updated and used for about 4-5 hours total and only inside.

Absolutely as new with all accessories and packaging etc.

https://addictedtoaudio.co.nz/products/focal-bathys-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones