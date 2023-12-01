champakram

Hi,

Just looking to sell my desktop planning to upgrade.



Dell optiplex 3040

Processor: Intel Core i5 6500

* Core: 4@ 3.2Ghz each

* Memory: 8GB DDR3

* Hard Drive: 128GB SSD

* Intel HD Graphics 530

* Optical Drive: DVD-Rom

* Network: Gigabit Ethernet card

* Internal Stereo Speakers High Definition Audio

* DP Port

* HDMI Port

* 2 - USB 3.0 Port (Back)

* 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, (Back)

* 2 - USB 3.0 Port (In front)

* 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, (In front)



Software installed:

* Windows 11 Professional 64 Bit



Looking for $125



Regards

Champ