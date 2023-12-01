champakram

Hi,
Just looking to sell my desktop planning to upgrade.
Dell optiplex 3040
Processor: Intel Core i5 6500
* Core: 4@ 3.2Ghz each
* Memory: 8GB DDR3
* Hard Drive: 128GB SSD
* Intel HD Graphics 530
* Optical Drive: DVD-Rom
* Network: Gigabit Ethernet card
* Internal Stereo Speakers High Definition Audio
* DP Port
* HDMI Port
* 2 - USB 3.0 Port (Back)
* 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, (Back)
* 2 - USB 3.0 Port (In front)
* 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, (In front)
Software installed:
* Windows 11 Professional 64 Bit
Looking for $125
Regards
Champ