ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Dell Optiplex 3040
champakram

#310938 1-Dec-2023 17:13
Hi,
Just looking to sell my desktop planning to upgrade.

Dell optiplex 3040
Processor: Intel Core i5 6500
* Core: 4@ 3.2Ghz each
* Memory: 8GB DDR3
* Hard Drive: 128GB SSD
* Intel HD Graphics 530
* Optical Drive: DVD-Rom
* Network: Gigabit Ethernet card
* Internal Stereo Speakers High Definition Audio
* DP Port
* HDMI Port
* 2 - USB 3.0 Port (Back)
* 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, (Back)
* 2 - USB 3.0 Port (In front)
* 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, (In front)

Software installed:
* Windows 11 Professional 64 Bit

Looking for $125

Regards
Champ

Rmani
  #3166896 1-Dec-2023 17:33
Location please.




Rmani



champakram

  #3166897 1-Dec-2023 17:42
West Auckland Ranui

