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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: GoPro camera

D.W

D.W

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#310952 2-Dec-2023 22:54
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My son is interested in getting his first GoPro, just need something simple, anyone have one they'd be interested in selling? Thanks

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michaelmurfy
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  #3167712 3-Dec-2023 22:07
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See here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=310965 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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freitasm
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  #3169757 8-Dec-2023 14:15
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Thanks @michaelmurfy I've talked to the OP before listing. The OP is looking something with less add-ons, so not that expensive.




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