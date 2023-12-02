Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Thanks @michaelmurfy I've talked to the OP before listing. The OP is looking something with less add-ons, so not that expensive.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.