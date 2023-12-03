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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Linksys WRT32X Router, Netgear GS108T Gigabit Smart Switch, 2x Grandstream GWN7600 APs
snowfly

549 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 112


#310959 3-Dec-2023 14:01
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Networking gear for sale that is no longer used, all in working condition:

 

Linksys WRT32X AC3200 Dual-Band Wifi Router

 

 

Netgear GS108T Gigabit Smart Switch

 

 

2 x Grandstream GWN7600 Access Points

 

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snowfly

549 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3169724 8-Dec-2023 12:52
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Bump.

 

Updated pricing:

 

  • Linksys WRT32X: $100 + postage
  • Netgear GS108T switch: $40 + postage
  • 2x GWN7600 AP's: $80 + postage

 



tangerz
662 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 199


  #3169868 8-Dec-2023 22:14
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Keen on the AP's.

 

 

 

PM'd :-)

snowfly

549 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3170937 12-Dec-2023 09:40
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2x Grandstream AP's now sold.

 

---
Still available for sale - lowered price:

 

  • Linksys WRT32X: $90 + postage
  • Netgear GS108T switch: $35 + postage

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