Networking gear for sale that is no longer used, all in working condition:

Linksys WRT32X AC3200 Dual-Band Wifi Router

Was previously used with OpenWRT

1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN

1.8GHz dual-core CPU, 256MB Flash, 512MB RAM

Factory reset, and has dual firmware capability (switch between linksys & openwrt)

Includes original box and power supply

Full specs: https://www.linksys.com/linksys-wrt32x-ac3200-dual-band-wifi-gaming-router-with-killer-prioritization-engine/WRT32X.html

$125 + postage

Netgear GS108T Gigabit Smart Switch

8 port gigabit smart switch with web interface

Can be powered by PoE in (PD) - no PoE outputs

Includes original box and power supply

Full specs: https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/datasheet/en/GS108Tv2.pdf

$50 + postage

2 x Grandstream GWN7600 Access Points