Networking gear for sale that is no longer used, all in working condition:
Linksys WRT32X AC3200 Dual-Band Wifi Router
- Was previously used with OpenWRT
- 1x gigabit WAN, 4x gigabit LAN
- 1.8GHz dual-core CPU, 256MB Flash, 512MB RAM
- Factory reset, and has dual firmware capability (switch between linksys & openwrt)
- Includes original box and power supply
- Full specs: https://www.linksys.com/linksys-wrt32x-ac3200-dual-band-wifi-gaming-router-with-killer-prioritization-engine/WRT32X.html
- $125 + postage
Netgear GS108T Gigabit Smart Switch
- 8 port gigabit smart switch with web interface
- Can be powered by PoE in (PD) - no PoE outputs
- Includes original box and power supply
- Full specs: https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/datasheet/en/GS108Tv2.pdf
- $50 + postage
2 x Grandstream GWN7600 Access Points
- 2x GWN7600
- 1 mounting bracket
- No power supplies (were powered with PoE)
- Reset and on latest firmware 1.0.25.10
- Full specs: https://www.grandstream.com/products/networking-solutions/indoor-wifi-access-points/product/gwn7600
- $100 + postage