Provisionally sold







Purchased this laptop 30-01-2022 from Harvey Norman



Has just over 12mths of productcare warranty left, which expires 30-01-2025.

This covers wear and tear, including battery degradation.



this machine is in almost as new condition & I have the receipt.



I got it for a wfh gig that turned to custard after about 6mths. That is all the use it has had. Only started up periodically to do updates etc.



Specs as per HP link

https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c08014965



Running Win 11



Looking to realise around $700 inc shipping.



PM if you have questions.



