How technologically capable are you and he? On that budget, you'd want to buy entirely used parts and build something piece by piece, and it's a tight budget. $200 for an okay monitor, $100 for a bottom of the barrel mouse, keyboard and headphones, leaves you $700 for the rest. Otherwise something like this on Trademe seems the path of least resistance - https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/desktops/lcd-monitor/listing/4458841451