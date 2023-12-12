Fritzbox 7490 and original power adapter.
Maroon colour without 2degrees branding. I was using it up until today, and still going strong.
$50
Pickup Ilam Christchurch or can post at buyers expense via cheapest mutually acceptable method.
2degrees will ask for it back if it was from a plan with them...
2degrees leasing the modems is a more recent development, this pre-dates that, from when they use to give them to their customers outright. I didn't actually get it from 2degrees myself, but I'm quite certain given the age of it that it doesn't belong to them. I guess worth adding that this has "Edition AUS/NZ" on the bottom, and looking at example of a 2degrees branded one on trademe that has "Edition 2degrees" written on it, but I don't know if there is any practical difference between the two.
If they want it back, they will say so at time of contract/connection termination.
I had a 7590 which they asked for back when I closed my account.
Hope they never want my 7390 back cause it died years ago and its been binned!