ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Fritzbox 7490
nova

147 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#311085 12-Dec-2023 20:04
Fritzbox 7490 and original power adapter.

 

Maroon colour without 2degrees branding. I was using it up until today, and still going strong.

 

$50

 

Pickup Ilam Christchurch or can post at buyers expense via cheapest mutually acceptable method.

mentalinc
2749 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3171226 12-Dec-2023 20:07
2degrees will ask for it back if it was from a plan with them...




2degrees will ask for it back if it was from a plan with them...

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
nova

147 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3171230 12-Dec-2023 20:13
2degrees leasing the modems is a more recent development, this pre-dates that, from when they use to give them to their customers outright. I didn't actually get it from 2degrees myself, but I'm quite certain given the age of it that it doesn't belong to them. I guess worth adding that this has "Edition AUS/NZ" on the bottom, and looking at example of a 2degrees branded one on trademe that has "Edition 2degrees" written on it, but I don't know if there is any practical difference between the two.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13048 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171232 12-Dec-2023 20:26
If they want it back, they will say so at time of contract/connection termination.

 

I had a 7590 which they asked for back when I closed my account.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
7461 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171255 12-Dec-2023 22:00
I had a 7490 they wanted back when I left last year. Not convinced it was a 'rental' when I was issued it, but had no proof either way so sent it back.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

nzkc
1278 posts

Uber Geek


  #3171270 12-Dec-2023 22:47
Hope they never want my 7390 back cause it died years ago and its been binned!

