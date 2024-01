Hi.

Does anyone have a relatively recent Kindle or Kobo (still supported) they are happy to part with for a very reasonable price?

I am looking for something to give my daughter that doesn't have a E-Reader. So she doesnt have to read with a backlit screen before sleeping.

We are an Amazon household, but Kobo would allow me to get her books from the Library, which given the books she likes to read (which are expensive on Kindle) would be cheaper.

Let me know if you have something suitable.