a bit of a post Christmas clean out.

EVGA Geforce GTX 1060 6-gig: https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=f1aefe7f-3b97-444d-9859-ceb772861f3f

Took this out of a working system to replace with 3060, was going fine when it came out, the fan has been replaced as the bearings in the old one were getting noisy. $100

Garmin Forerunner 55 - Aqua

https://www.garmin.com/en-NZ/p/741137

This has been the daily watch since early 2023 in good condition, only selling as I've upgraded to another Garmin. $150

Steel Series 6GV2 - Mechanical Keyboard

Got this second hand all in good working order, but have confirmed mechanical keyboards are not for me. A good durable entry level mechanical keyboard if they're your thing. $100

Nokia 8 -

Have had this phone a few years now, it's been a really great phone but have upgraded, has spend it's whole life in a case and with a screen protector so in pretty good shape. $50

I'm based in New Plymouth, so prices plus postage, we do travel to Hamilton and Whanganui fairly regularly so may be able to drop off.