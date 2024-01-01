a bit of a post Christmas clean out.
EVGA Geforce GTX 1060 6-gig: https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=f1aefe7f-3b97-444d-9859-ceb772861f3f
Took this out of a working system to replace with 3060, was going fine when it came out, the fan has been replaced as the bearings in the old one were getting noisy. $100
Garmin Forerunner 55 - Aqua
https://www.garmin.com/en-NZ/p/741137
This has been the daily watch since early 2023 in good condition, only selling as I've upgraded to another Garmin. $150
Steel Series 6GV2 - Mechanical Keyboard
Got this second hand all in good working order, but have confirmed mechanical keyboards are not for me. A good durable entry level mechanical keyboard if they're your thing. $100
Nokia 8 -
Have had this phone a few years now, it's been a really great phone but have upgraded, has spend it's whole life in a case and with a screen protector so in pretty good shape. $50
I'm based in New Plymouth, so prices plus postage, we do travel to Hamilton and Whanganui fairly regularly so may be able to drop off.