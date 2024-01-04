After trying my pair, I ordered my son a blue pair Anker Space Q45 ANC headphones off amazon.com.au. He has now decided he'd rather get some Beat Studio Pros (as they are currently on sale on amazon.com).

The Anker headphones are already on the way from Amazon so before I attempt a return, is there any interest in these on GZ?

They are $245 at PB Tech but I got them for $175 during boxing day. Happy to let them go for what I paid from Amazon.

These are the heaphones (note they are the blue ones);

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0BJ682ZKT

Pickup Upper Hutt or can courier.