FS: Ubiquiti UDM-Pro
bensmithnz

21 posts

Geek

Trusted

#311351 9-Jan-2024 09:48
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 


Looking to sell my UDM-Pro to a fellow geek zone member. It looks like the secondary WAN Port (using SFP+ connection) started intermittently failing on the weekend meaning the connection to the ONT drops. I have Hyper-fibre and have a need to use this specific WAN port for my 2gb speed (highlighted red in the below image)

 

I have reverted back to the standard RJ45 WAN connection for now to keep me online (blue cable in the below image). I am looking to replace this UDM-Pro with an UDM-Pro SE which has a native RF45 connection for up to 2.5Gbe. 

 

 

 

So, this UDM-Pro is up for sale. I have owned it from new, bought from PBTech in 2021 and has been racked its whole life. Everything else on the devices functions 100% and have kept it up to date with firmware. Quite happily manages 5x Unifi Cameras, 5x Unifi AP's and 30+ devices. Would suit anybody who might want to upgrade from a USG or move into a Ubiquiti setup at home (and has no desire to run anything outside of a standard RJ45 1Gbps ethernet WAN connection).

 

I would be happy to let it go for $450(ish)+ shipping (half the retail price of a new UDM-Pro) as I acknowledge the hardware issue above. If you live in the Waikato, then pickup is also an option.

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
CYaBro
4118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3179304 9-Jan-2024 10:40
Send private message quote this post

No thought to going back to PB Tech under the CGA to get it repaired/replaced?

 

Assume you've tested another SFP+ adapter to confirm it's the actual port with the issue?
Or it's not the ONT that's the issue?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
bensmithnz

21 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3179308 9-Jan-2024 10:51
Send private message quote this post

CYaBro:

 

No thought to going back to PB Tech under the CGA to get it repaired/replaced?

 

Assume you've tested another SFP+ adapter to confirm it's the actual port with the issue?
Or it's not the ONT that's the issue?

 

 

Great questions :)

 

I've logged an RMA with Ubiquiti but given the age and the 1-year hardware warranty I'm not expecting them to come back to replace it or do anything.

 

I have tested with another SFP+ and it produced the same result. When I tested the WAN SFP in another port within the network it had 100% uptime for the time it was in. So, I have ruled out any SFP+ issues.

 

I don't think the ONT has issues; the ISP has confirmed no issues with the device, or the line and I have been stable on my traditional RJ45 ethernet cable since Sunday.

 

 

timbosan
2041 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3179310 9-Jan-2024 11:07
Send private message quote this post

I might just be interested - I have a USG-PRO-4, and its annoying having to run a controller in a VM.  I don't think I will ever need > 1 GB WAN, but is there another SFP+ port to connect to the LAN side? That's how I have my current gear setup.

BTW I can pickup.



CYaBro
4118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3179331 9-Jan-2024 11:37
Send private message quote this post

timbosan:

 

I might just be interested - I have a USG-PRO-4, and its annoying having to run a controller in a VM.  I don't think I will ever need > 1 GB WAN, but is there another SFP+ port to connect to the LAN side? That's how I have my current gear setup.

BTW I can pickup.

 

 

Yes, there are 2x SFP+ ports. 
One for a WAN port and the other is LAN.
If it's the same as the UDM SE then the one SFP+ port can be assigned as either WAN or LAN while the other is LAN only.

bensmithnz

21 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3179345 9-Jan-2024 12:35
Send private message quote this post

timbosan:

 

I might just be interested - I have a USG-PRO-4, and its annoying having to run a controller in a VM.  I don't think I will ever need > 1 GB WAN, but is there another SFP+ port to connect to the LAN side? That's how I have my current gear setup.

BTW I can pickup.

 

 

 

 

Literally the reason I went with UDM-Pro to not have to worry about the management of my setup in a VM.

 

 

 

CyaBro has replied before I got a chance to, but yes there is a SFP for LAN only. In my diagram, that's the white cable. It's actually a DAC (Buy the Ubiquiti Direct Attach Copper Cable (DAC), 10Gbps SFP+, 0.5M ( UACC-DAC-SFP10-0.5M ) online - PBTech.co.nz) that connects to my switch, using the LAN only SFP connection (this one IS functional). So if is what you're wanting to do, then yes, the UDM-Pro will do that :)

 

 

 

 

dimsim
773 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179568 10-Jan-2024 11:13
Send private message quote this post

i would have been keen but the inabililty to host remote sites is a no go for me.

Create new topic





