bensmithnz

Hi all,



Looking to sell my UDM-Pro to a fellow geek zone member. It looks like the secondary WAN Port (using SFP+ connection) started intermittently failing on the weekend meaning the connection to the ONT drops. I have Hyper-fibre and have a need to use this specific WAN port for my 2gb speed (highlighted red in the below image)

I have reverted back to the standard RJ45 WAN connection for now to keep me online (blue cable in the below image). I am looking to replace this UDM-Pro with an UDM-Pro SE which has a native RF45 connection for up to 2.5Gbe.

So, this UDM-Pro is up for sale. I have owned it from new, bought from PBTech in 2021 and has been racked its whole life. Everything else on the devices functions 100% and have kept it up to date with firmware. Quite happily manages 5x Unifi Cameras, 5x Unifi AP's and 30+ devices. Would suit anybody who might want to upgrade from a USG or move into a Ubiquiti setup at home (and has no desire to run anything outside of a standard RJ45 1Gbps ethernet WAN connection).

I would be happy to let it go for $450(ish)+ shipping (half the retail price of a new UDM-Pro) as I acknowledge the hardware issue above. If you live in the Waikato, then pickup is also an option.