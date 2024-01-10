Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Playstation 3 + games
lNomNoml

1740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#311376 10-Jan-2024 16:50
Send private message quote this post

Selling our Playstation 3 with 2 controllers and list of the following games.

Pickup Manukau, Auckland, or can meet you somewhere.
Postage at your cost.
Looking for $150 for the lot

List of games:
Assassins creed
Assassins creed 3
Call of duty 3
Dishonored
Doom 3
Far cry 3
Farcry 2
Grand theft auto 4
Lego marvel superheros
Little big planet
Naughty bearsonic all stars racing transformed
Ratchet and clank a crack in time
Red dead redemption/ undead nightmare
Resistance 2
Resistance 3
Resistance fall of man
Sega mega drive ultimate collection
Sniper 2
Sonic and sega all stars racing
Sonic generations
Thief
Tomb raider triology legend, anniversary, underworld

Create new topic
Insanekiwi
512 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3180336 11-Jan-2024 08:05
Send private message quote this post

Keen. PMed

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
lNomNoml

1740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180431 11-Jan-2024 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Pending

lNomNoml

1740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3180620 11-Jan-2024 15:37
Send private message quote this post

Sold

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 