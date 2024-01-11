Bought a new android phone for myself during Christmas so it’s time to say good bye to the beloved s22 ultra purchased back in Apr 2022.
S22 ultra 256gb Green - $850 ono
Got this from Samsung back in Apr 2022 immaculate condition as it’s been protected by the carbon mous case majority of its life. Included with the phone:
Used mous carbon case- no box just the case itself
Brand new LED view cover - still sealed
It’s original box and whatever that’s inside
Brand new galaxy watch 4 44mm black- $100
Got this with the phone but never opened it so it’s still sealed
Brand new Galaxy buds 2 pro black - $120
Received it for Xmas but not using Samsung anymore so best to get rid of it too
Located in Auckland, will ship anywhere in NZ for maybe $10 extra?
Thanks!