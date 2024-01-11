Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS Galaxy S22 ultra 256gb + Watch 4 44mm and buds 2 pro
kvunqad

103 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311390 11-Jan-2024 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Bought a new android phone for myself during Christmas so it’s time to say good bye to the beloved s22 ultra purchased back in Apr 2022.

S22 ultra 256gb Green - $850 ono

Got this from Samsung back in Apr 2022 immaculate condition as it’s been protected by the carbon mous case majority of its life. Included with the phone:

Used mous carbon case- no box just the case itself
Brand new LED view cover - still sealed
It’s original box and whatever that’s inside

















Brand new galaxy watch 4 44mm black- $100

Got this with the phone but never opened it so it’s still sealed



Brand new Galaxy buds 2 pro black - $120

Received it for Xmas but not using Samsung anymore so best to get rid of it too



Located in Auckland, will ship anywhere in NZ for maybe $10 extra?

Thanks!

Create new topic
Jizah
215 posts

Master Geek


  #3180539 11-Jan-2024 12:57
Send private message quote this post

PM'd

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
mentalinc
2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180563 11-Jan-2024 13:37
Send private message quote this post

PM'd also




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

kvunqad

103 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3180829 12-Jan-2024 11:11
Send private message quote this post

Phone sold



mentalinc
2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3181127 12-Jan-2024 12:36
Send private message quote this post

Per my PM yesterday is the watch still available? 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

danielparker
189 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3181145 12-Jan-2024 13:30
Send private message quote this post

PMed earlier about the Buds..

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 