Good evening. I have the following older Motherboard CPU RAM Combos for sale and a couple of older GPU's
Asus H87-Pro
Intel I5 4xxx CPU (Cant remember the exact model) with intel heatsink
16GB DDR3-1600 CL9 RAM
Still a pretty reasonable setup for a cheap media PC, or storage server.
$100
Gigabyte GA-H55M-S2H
Intel I5 750 i believe, with no heatsink
8GB DDR3-1600 RAM
$50
Asus P5K Deluxe with Wifi
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650 i think, will be something close to it.
4GB Corsair CM2X1024-6400C4 DDR2 Memory
Has original box and manuals
$50
XFX 8800GTS
320MB memory
2x DVI Ports
$25
Gigabyte GV-N98TOC-1GI
9800 GT
1GB GDDR3 memory
HDMI, DVI and VGA
$25
Pickup Mangere Bridge, Auckland or shipping at your expense.