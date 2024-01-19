Good evening. I have the following older Motherboard CPU RAM Combos for sale and a couple of older GPU's

Asus H87-Pro

Intel I5 4xxx CPU (Cant remember the exact model) with intel heatsink

16GB DDR3-1600 CL9 RAM

Still a pretty reasonable setup for a cheap media PC, or storage server.

$100

Gigabyte GA-H55M-S2H

Intel I5 750 i believe, with no heatsink

8GB DDR3-1600 RAM

$50

Asus P5K Deluxe with Wifi

Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650 i think, will be something close to it.

4GB Corsair CM2X1024-6400C4 DDR2 Memory

Has original box and manuals

$50

XFX 8800GTS

320MB memory

2x DVI Ports

$25

Gigabyte GV-N98TOC-1GI

9800 GT

1GB GDDR3 memory

HDMI, DVI and VGA

$25

Pickup Mangere Bridge, Auckland or shipping at your expense.