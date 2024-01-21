Steam Deck LCD Model updated to 1TB western digital PCI-E Gen 4 SSD
About 6-7 months old, in good condition with no physical issues, battery health at 99%
Also includes a dbrand killswitch case which adds a kickstand and considerably thinner profile than standard case.
Sale include:
Steam Deck 1TB
64gb m.2 2230 ssd which is stock to this steam deck (can be repurposed as a external ssd)
Dbrand Killswitch case + kickstand + multimount
Original case and charger (has us to nz adapter)
Looking for $850 + shipping or pickup from Freemans Bay, Auckland
Pics at link below:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0bc1bt0sYrADDuUzvBaDSDm8g