Steam Deck LCD Model updated to 1TB western digital PCI-E Gen 4 SSD



About 6-7 months old, in good condition with no physical issues, battery health at 99%



Also includes a dbrand killswitch case which adds a kickstand and considerably thinner profile than standard case.



Sale include:

Steam Deck 1TB

64gb m.2 2230 ssd which is stock to this steam deck (can be repurposed as a external ssd)

Dbrand Killswitch case + kickstand + multimount

Original case and charger (has us to nz adapter)



Looking for $850 + shipping or pickup from Freemans Bay, Auckland



Pics at link below:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0bc1bt0sYrADDuUzvBaDSDm8g