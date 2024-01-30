iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Sierra Blue: $950
Complete in box with all accessories and a bunch of cases. Perfect condition.
Battery Health 86%. Camera module was replaced officially by Apple, due to dust in lens.
Apple Watch series 4 40mm: $160
No original box. Comes with charging cable and lots of watch bands. Has general wear and tear and scuffs on the top of the screen.
Battery Health 77%
AirPods 3rd gen lightning: $180
Has original box but no charging cable. General wear and tear on front and back of case.
Apple Pencil 1st gen: $100
No original box. Has the extra pencil tip and charging adapter unused.
Pencil is pretty much new condition. Bought and never used it.
iPhone 6s Plus 64GB Gold: $150
Comes with original box and charger/cable (no earpods). Comes with a bunch of cases.
Battery Health 92%. Phone is mint condition. Headphone port is a little loose due to use.
Nintendo Switch V1 Modded: $300
Modded with the latest Atmosphere 1.6.2. Able to play the latest games.
Preloaded with a bunch of games already on 128GB MicroSD card.
No original box or AC adapter. R button not working.
Kingston Fury HyperX 2133Hz DDR4 2 x 8GB RAM sticks: $20
No box. Upgraded recently. In good working order.
Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1070 8GB Graphics Card: $170
No box. Upgraded recently. In good working order.
Pictures here: https://1drv.ms/a/s!AkNXRMwdEuQcgtpiETMV-iT9hR2QMQ?e=cMLuOb
Pick up is in Flat Bush, East Auckland, or can ship at buyer's expense.