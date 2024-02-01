Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rdrrdr

#311611 1-Feb-2024 07:46
I'm looking to buy a no frills used 4 bay NAS - to run 3 disk RAID 5 on with some 12TB drives.

 

I'm also open to building my own with a mini-ITX build that can take 3 3.5" disks.

 

Anything out there? Budget is on the lower side.

lachlanw
  #3189097 1-Feb-2024 09:09
I've got a spare HP Gen 8 Microserver $350 (4 bays), has been sitting for a year I will need to check it still boots fine. 

 
 
 
 

rdrrdr

  #3189117 1-Feb-2024 10:00
Just to give an idea of the budget, I could get an ITX board with a 4th/5th gen i5 for less than $100 and put it into a mini tower or ITX case. So, ideally it should be less than $200.

ringbearer
  #3189122 1-Feb-2024 10:12
I've got an old QNAP 4 bay with an Intel Chipset. I no longer have a power supply, but it did work last time I powered it up. You're welcome to it for the cost of shipping and a 6 pack of craft beer.



xpd

  #3189124 1-Feb-2024 10:15
ringbearer:

 

I've got an old QNAP 4 bay with an Intel Chipset. I no longer have a power supply, but it did work last time I powered it up. You're welcome to it for the cost of shipping and a 6 pack of craft beer.

 

 

I could be interested if OP does not accept.

 

 




rdrrdr

  #3189205 1-Feb-2024 11:39
ringbearer:

 

I've got an old QNAP 4 bay with an Intel Chipset. I no longer have a power supply, but it did work last time I powered it up. You're welcome to it for the cost of shipping and a 6 pack of craft beer.

 

 

 

 

Thanks. This would be great

 

PM'd 

