SomeoneSomewhere: I would like to be able to put my current SanDisk in it from a broken Acer Aspire. You probably need to specify whether this is a 2.5" SATA drive, mSATA drive, M.2 SATA drive, or M.2 PCIe/NVMe drive.

Don't know, don't care. If it doesn't fit I will just use a hammer on it.

It is a standard Sata 2.5" 120 GB drive. Nothing fancy.