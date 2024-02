Nissan Note 2008

1500cc Auto (With Sports mode)

117000km

Current WOF and rego

Recent $1600 service fixing everything shown on WOF sheet

Has some scrapes and scratches - only one overly noticeable with would need some panel beater attention (as per pics) but is not WOF issue.

Was purchased by my parents in 2015/16 so only 1 NZ owner

Aircon, auto headlights, etc - has Jap radio/CD/DVD still installed.

Interior is in excellent condition.

Located in Whangaparaoa, Auckland.

$5000 or ONO