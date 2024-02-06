Hi team,



Pulled this out from my rig as I needed something with more vram to do 3d rendering / SD etc.



Purchased in April 2021 from 1stwave tech in Auckland, so I guess it’s not covered by warranty anymore. The card is a bit dusty/dirty and would definitely need to get pads changed and have it repasted.



Still have its original box so I can ship it within NZ with that box , but prefer to have it picked up(or I can even deliver to you as long as it’s within Auckland). afterall I can’t guarantee that courier will not chuck them around.



Going rate for 3080 around 800-1000 or so on trademe, will sell it here for $700 + $15 postage for shipping if needed.







