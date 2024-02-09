phrozenpenguin

I need to run some Windows specific programs and use some hardware - and am solely a Mac household.

Its been a long time since I used Windows - and a long time since I virtualised Windows on a Mac. It might be easier (and cheaper) to source an older Windows laptop - so looking to see what is about.

At this stage no firm ideal on pricing. But ideally something smallish and charging with USB C would be ideal. Or any advocates for virtualisation who suggest I should try virtualisation on Apple Silicon?!