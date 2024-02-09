Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
phrozenpenguin

772 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311717 9-Feb-2024 00:24
I need to run some Windows specific programs and use some hardware - and am solely a Mac household.

 

Its been a long time since I used Windows - and a long time since I virtualised Windows on a Mac. It might be easier (and cheaper) to source an older Windows laptop - so looking to see what is about.

 

At this stage no firm ideal on pricing. But ideally something smallish and charging with USB C would be ideal. Or any advocates for virtualisation who suggest I should try virtualisation on Apple Silicon?!

michaelmurfy
meow
12384 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192722 9-Feb-2024 00:30
I run Windows 11 on my MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) sometimes and it works well. If you've got the ram, this is an option that may suit you well. This can also run X86 (Intel) applications pretty well.

 

I just use Parallels: https://www.parallels.com/products/desktop/ 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
phrozenpenguin

772 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3192725 9-Feb-2024 00:35
How much did the licenses for Parralels and Windows cost? Thanks

