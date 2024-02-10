Hi again,
I have for sale my Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 AMD version. this was the first Rembrandt (ZEN3+) version and therefore is built on current 6nm die size along with its power efficiency improvements. Equivalent to 7535U.
Very minimally used - prefer other laptops that I have.
Good points:
- Current gen processor - known for efficiency, 6Core 12 Thread
- 660M radeon iGPU - reasonable
- 14inch multi touch 2.8K OLED 90 HZ panel, 400 Nit and supports HDR (Dolby vision)
- Good keyboard, has fingerprint sensor AND Windows Hello for biometrics
- Large trackpad
- Good port selection incl HDMI, USBA and 2x USBC - 1 of which is USB4
- Amazing touchscreen and 2 in 1 functionality - can use as large tablet
- Comes with Lenovo official e-colour pen for writing on
- Good speakers - atmos capable
- 71WH large battery for size and efficient processor
- Still under Lenovo warranty until Aug 2024
Bad points:
- charger wire damaged - so comes without charger
- Minor couple of abrasions, small dent on back side (barely visible)
- Thats it!
Prefer pick up - based in Grafton Auckland, or can ship for extra fee
Will reimage to stock before sale
ASKING: $1250 NZD ONO
Thanks!