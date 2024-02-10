Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi again,

 

I have for sale my Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 AMD version. this was the first Rembrandt (ZEN3+) version and therefore is built on current 6nm die size along with its power efficiency improvements. Equivalent to 7535U.

 

Very minimally used - prefer other laptops that I have. 

 

 

 

Good points:

 

  • Current gen processor - known for efficiency, 6Core 12 Thread
  • 660M radeon iGPU - reasonable 
  • 14inch multi touch 2.8K OLED 90 HZ panel, 400 Nit and supports HDR (Dolby vision)
  • Good keyboard, has fingerprint sensor AND Windows Hello for biometrics
  • Large trackpad
  • Good port selection incl HDMI, USBA and 2x USBC - 1 of which is USB4
  • Amazing touchscreen and 2 in 1 functionality - can use as large tablet
  • Comes with Lenovo official e-colour pen for writing on
  • Good speakers - atmos capable
  • 71WH large battery for size and efficient processor
  • Still under Lenovo warranty until Aug 2024

 

 

Bad points:

 

  • charger wire damaged - so comes without charger
  • Minor couple of abrasions, small dent on back side (barely visible)
  • Thats it!

Prefer pick up - based in Grafton Auckland, or can ship for extra fee

 

Will reimage to stock before sale

 

 

 

ASKING: $1250 NZD ONO

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

I can attest personally that this is a great laptop. It's the first laptop with real all day battery life, and as one of the most impatient people I know, it's fairly able to keep up with the demands I put on it. 

 

Interested to know what other NB's the OP prefers simply out of curiosity.

