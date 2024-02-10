Hi again,

I have for sale my Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 AMD version. this was the first Rembrandt (ZEN3+) version and therefore is built on current 6nm die size along with its power efficiency improvements. Equivalent to 7535U.

Very minimally used - prefer other laptops that I have.

Good points:

Current gen processor - known for efficiency, 6Core 12 Thread

660M radeon iGPU - reasonable

14inch multi touch 2.8K OLED 90 HZ panel, 400 Nit and supports HDR (Dolby vision)

Good keyboard, has fingerprint sensor AND Windows Hello for biometrics

Large trackpad

Good port selection incl HDMI, USBA and 2x USBC - 1 of which is USB4

Amazing touchscreen and 2 in 1 functionality - can use as large tablet

Comes with Lenovo official e-colour pen for writing on

Good speakers - atmos capable

71WH large battery for size and efficient processor

Still under Lenovo warranty until Aug 2024

Bad points:

charger wire damaged - so comes without charger

Minor couple of abrasions, small dent on back side (barely visible)

Thats it!

Prefer pick up - based in Grafton Auckland, or can ship for extra fee

Will reimage to stock before sale

ASKING: $1250 NZD ONO

Thanks!