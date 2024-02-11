W60B base station and W56H handset. Great range and audio quality. Base station can be powered by power pack or PoE and can take up to 8 handsets. About 3 years old, but in very good condition. Hardly used, because we mostly just used our mobiles. Selling it now as we've finally moved to mobiles only.

Includes:

W60B base station (wall mountable)

1 x W56H handset

Base station power adapter (unused as we used PoE)

Base station desktop stand

Handset desktop cradle/charger (wall mountable)

Handest power adapter (unused)

Handset belt clip (unused)

Original box and user guide

$120 for the lot + P&P. Buyer can pickup in Birkenhead or Britomart, Auckland.