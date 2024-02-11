W60B base station and W56H handset.  Great range and audio quality. Base station can be powered by power pack or PoE and can take up to 8 handsets.  About 3 years old, but in very good condition.  Hardly used, because we mostly just used our mobiles.  Selling it now as we've finally moved to mobiles only.

 

Includes:

 

  • W60B base station (wall mountable)
  • 1 x W56H handset
  • Base station power adapter (unused as we used PoE)
  • Base station desktop stand
  • Handset desktop cradle/charger (wall mountable)
  • Handest power adapter (unused)
  • Handset belt clip (unused)
  • Original box and user guide

$120 for the lot + P&P.  Buyer can pickup in Birkenhead or Britomart, Auckland.

 

 

 

 