Have upgraded some of my stuff to newer unifi gear.

All a couple of years old. All pulled from my network in the last month, and all were working fine.

1 x UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE Switch with 4 x PoE (Max 60W) - $160

2 x UniFi UAP-AC-PRO - $100 Ea

1 x Unifi US-24 Standard 24 Switch (Gen1) - $150

No backing plates for the APs as I installed the Unifi U7 Pro and U6 Pro onto them, I can give the mounting hardware that came with the U7 Pro and U6 Pro if wanted.

Price as above, or the lot for $420

Prefer AKL pick up or drop off, but will out sort shipping out at buyers expense if needed.