Hi Guys,
anyone got any of the above knocking around that they're not using?
I'm going to end up with a few spare parts next month, so planning to piece something together.
Hi Guys,
anyone got any of the above knocking around that they're not using?
I'm going to end up with a few spare parts next month, so planning to piece something together.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.