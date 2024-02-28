Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: psu 5 pin to molex cable (cooler master)
neon

#311941 28-Feb-2024 23:21
Looking for a extra power supply to molex cable for my cooler master psu. This is the cable you plug into a module power supply that gives few molex cable outputs. I believe in se cases it's 10 pinsl connector and in my case (cooler master sfx psu) it's a 5 pin connector.

Looks something like this:



Can buy them from aliexpress pretty cheap, but unsure if it's reliable. I figured maybe someone may have some sitting around since most people don't even use the molex connectors these days.

Let me know if you have any spares (I just need one) and what you would want for it :)

I'm in auckland, can come pickup if you arnt crazy far!

GoranZ
  #3201771 29-Feb-2024 20:16
I had a dig through the box of old modular PSU cables and found this one.

 

All yours if you think its the right one .. I cant recall what PSU it came from

 

I am in Albany if you want to come grab it.

 

 
 
 
 

neon

  #3201828 29-Feb-2024 22:31
GoranZ:

I had a dig through the box of old modular PSU cables and found this one.


All yours if you think its the right one .. I cant recall what PSU it came from


I am in Albany if you want to come grab it.




Omg thank you, I'll send you a pm!

