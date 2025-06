Having a large cleanout of one of our storage rooms next week, and while a decent amount is just going straight to recycling, some stuff geeks may find a use for.

Items will be pickup ONLY from the AMRC in Mechanics Bay, Auckland by appointment only.

Price : Donation to Coastguard (Cash, or via https://www.coastguard.nz/donate-now/ )

Items will be listed by myself or my colleague @FlyingTrekki1701 over the next few days.