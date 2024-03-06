joshharwood

I sold my last one a while back (like a fool!)
Anyone willing to part with one? Thanks :)
I'm interested as well. Please DM if anyone wants to sell :)
What are people willing to pay for these? I might be encouraged to find mine - I think it's buried in a box somewhere.
+1 for a Chromecast Audio if there are any extras going after the two above have been catered for.
I'd be happy to pay $50 for one?
No one? :(
Great devices they are. Have one in my mancave stereo and its perfect for that use.
I'll try to find mine over the weekend, will test and make it available for sale.
Found 4 of them, all reset and tested ok.
Will have the yellow 3.5mm cable and the google micro USB cable, but no powerbrick as they have been now used for something else and some of them were US ones anyway.
I didnt get the made for a different country warning when setting them up so these are either all the ones I got locally when they went cheap, or they dont worry about regions anymore. I do recall issues with chromecasts and the DFS channels ages ago but I have just given up and not using them anymore so perhaps it only warns if the phone sees a DFS channel in use?
$35 each if I don't have to do any packing or courier because I drop off or you pickup from Beach Haven evenings or Mt Eden during work hours. $50 if I have to mess around finding a box and packing it to a non-rural address.
2 already offered so 2 left.
I have one in an unopened box somewhere. What's it worth? Could probably trade. I have got most of the tech that I need, but I am looking for a HP Microserver Gen8
PM sent! :)
richms:
If you want a more modern option that is supported then the wiim mini is a great replacement and has its own app and doesnt rely on casting and the problems that brings.
Wiim has Spotify connect, Airplay 2, Tidal connect and plenty of others. It really is good, it's even better with an external DAC.