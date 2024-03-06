Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: chromecast audio
joshharwood

#311995 6-Mar-2024 09:47
I sold my last one a while back (like a fool!)

Anyone willing to part with one? Thanks :)

richms
  #3203705 6-Mar-2024 12:25
Do you care if its a US import one without a powerbrick?




joshharwood

  #3203756 6-Mar-2024 12:47
That would be absolutely fine, got plenty of chargers kicking around. Will DM you

richms
  #3203758 6-Mar-2024 12:53
I think I know where mine are. Will have a look tonight and check that they work. At least a few of them do since they still show in the cast list on devices.




rdrrdr
  #3203771 6-Mar-2024 13:26
I'm interested as well. Please DM if anyone wants to sell :)

amanzi
Amanzi
  #3203772 6-Mar-2024 13:27
What are people willing to pay for these? I might be encouraged to find mine - I think it's buried in a box somewhere.

mulac
  #3203797 6-Mar-2024 15:06
+1 for a Chromecast Audio if there are any extras going after the two above have been catered for.

I'd be happy to pay $50 for one?

rdrrdr
  #3204424 8-Mar-2024 11:47
No one? :(

 
 
 
 

maoriboy
  #3204426 8-Mar-2024 11:49
Great devices they are. Have one in my mancave stereo and its perfect for that use.





richms
  #3204428 8-Mar-2024 12:02
I have located 3 of them, will test over the weekend and then offer them up.

 

If you want a more modern option that is supported then the wiim mini is a great replacement and has its own app and doesnt rely on casting and the problems that brings.




joshharwood

  #3204430 8-Mar-2024 12:09
Yeah i had found out a bout the WiiM Pro Plus too, looks pretty badass option

amanzi
Amanzi
  #3204431 8-Mar-2024 12:12
I'll try to find mine over the weekend, will test and make it available for sale.

richms
  #3205102 10-Mar-2024 17:31
Found 4 of them, all reset and tested ok.

 

Will have the yellow 3.5mm cable and the google micro USB cable, but no powerbrick as they have been now used for something else and some of them were US ones anyway.

 

I didnt get the made for a different country warning when setting them up so these are either all the ones I got locally when they went cheap, or they dont worry about regions anymore. I do recall issues with chromecasts and the DFS channels ages ago but I have just given up and not using them anymore so perhaps it only warns if the phone sees a DFS channel in use?

 

$35 each if I don't have to do any packing or courier because I drop off or you pickup from Beach Haven evenings or Mt Eden during work hours. $50 if I have to mess around finding a box and packing it to a non-rural address.

 

2 already offered so 2 left.




prob
  #3205248 11-Mar-2024 09:20
I have one in an unopened box somewhere. What's it worth? Could probably trade. I have got most of the tech that I need, but I am looking for a HP Microserver Gen8

Insanekiwi
  #3205506 11-Mar-2024 21:43
richms:

 

Found 4 of them, all reset and tested ok.

 

Will have the yellow 3.5mm cable and the google micro USB cable, but no powerbrick as they have been now used for something else and some of them were US ones anyway.

 

I didnt get the made for a different country warning when setting them up so these are either all the ones I got locally when they went cheap, or they dont worry about regions anymore. I do recall issues with chromecasts and the DFS channels ages ago but I have just given up and not using them anymore so perhaps it only warns if the phone sees a DFS channel in use?

 

$35 each if I don't have to do any packing or courier because I drop off or you pickup from Beach Haven evenings or Mt Eden during work hours. $50 if I have to mess around finding a box and packing it to a non-rural address.

 

2 already offered so 2 left.

 

 

 

 

PM sent! :)

Handle9
  #3205530 12-Mar-2024 01:57
richms:

 

I have located 3 of them, will test over the weekend and then offer them up.

 

If you want a more modern option that is supported then the wiim mini is a great replacement and has its own app and doesnt rely on casting and the problems that brings.

 

 

Wiim has Spotify connect, Airplay 2, Tidal connect and plenty of others. It really is good, it's even better with an external DAC.

