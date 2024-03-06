joshharwood

Found 4 of them, all reset and tested ok.

Will have the yellow 3.5mm cable and the google micro USB cable, but no powerbrick as they have been now used for something else and some of them were US ones anyway.

I didnt get the made for a different country warning when setting them up so these are either all the ones I got locally when they went cheap, or they dont worry about regions anymore. I do recall issues with chromecasts and the DFS channels ages ago but I have just given up and not using them anymore so perhaps it only warns if the phone sees a DFS channel in use?

$35 each if I don't have to do any packing or courier because I drop off or you pickup from Beach Haven evenings or Mt Eden during work hours. $50 if I have to mess around finding a box and packing it to a non-rural address.

2 already offered so 2 left.