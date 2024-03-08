Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

10.9 WIFI 128GB Grey



$520 ono



As new. Purchased from Noel Leeming on 27 Dec. Will include the receipt.



Boxed with all accessories. Also includes a Samsung Smart Book cover.





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Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

128GB Cosmic Black,



$380 ono



Purchased this January as a "refurbished (Like New)" from Expert Infotech. Has 1 year warranty with them.



This is a Snapdragon version of the phone. Probably from the US but is running a stock global rom. Still getting security updates but not Oneui 6. All bands and 5G working perfectly on One NZ.



Excellent condition and includes a grey Samsung brand silicon case, plus a Ringke Fusion X case.



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Pick up or meet in West Auckland. Shipping by NZ Post courier.



I will add photos soon.