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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Samsung Galaxy Tab and Phone. S9 FE & S20 plus
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Ultimate Geek
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#312018 8-Mar-2024 13:28
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
10.9 WIFI 128GB Grey

$520 ono

As new. Purchased from Noel Leeming on 27 Dec. Will include the receipt.

Boxed with all accessories. Also includes a Samsung Smart Book cover.


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Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
128GB Cosmic Black,

$380 ono

Purchased this January as a "refurbished (Like New)" from Expert Infotech. Has 1 year warranty with them.

This is a Snapdragon version of the phone. Probably from the US but is running a stock global rom. Still getting security updates but not Oneui 6. All bands and 5G working perfectly on One NZ.

Excellent condition and includes a grey Samsung brand silicon case, plus a Ringke Fusion X case.

-------

Pick up or meet in West Auckland. Shipping by NZ Post courier.

I will add photos soon.

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Ultimate Geek
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  #3204651 8-Mar-2024 22:09
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Photos of the Galaxy Tab can be found here

 

 



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Ultimate Geek
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  #3204816 9-Mar-2024 15:41
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And photos of the Galaxy S20+ can be found here

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  #3205514 11-Mar-2024 22:30
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Prices dropped

$500 for the tablet
$300 for the phone



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Ultimate Geek
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  #3205978 13-Mar-2024 11:18
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Tablet is now sold.
Most likely going to trade in the phone towards an S24 unless someone wants it for $300

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