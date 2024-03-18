Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SOLD: Truthear x Crinacle Zero:RED IEM
#312115 18-Mar-2024 21:15
I have a set of Truthear x Crinacle Zero:RED in-ear monitors for sale. I purchased these a while back and loved the sound, but didn't really like the fit, so they've sat in the box since then.


$50 picked up from Strathmore Park, or an extra $10 to post.


They get great reviews online, and everything is included in the box and can be seen in the photo below, including a really nice cable, lots of tips (foam and silicon), case, as well as the bass booster dongle (technically, it's a 10 Ω Bass+ impedance adapter.)


Some reviews:


https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/truthear-x-crinacle-zero-red-iem-review.44865/


https://headphones.com/blogs/reviews/truthear-x-crinacle-zero-red-dissecting-the-hype


And Crinacle's own video about them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYLv4qKK36E

  #3207823 19-Mar-2024 08:32
pm sent

