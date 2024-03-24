$140 for the lot.
2 x Fossil watches plus 2 X straps
Fossil Q Explorist Gen 4
Perfect condition. Purchased from JB Hi-fi in February for $222 {receipt included}
Comes with a really nice brown leather strap. The watch body is a subtle dark blue.
Bit of an impulse purchase really. I prefer a smaller watch or tracker. This is a really Nice looking watch! It's not the fastest / most fluid as it is an older processor. But it does the job and looks much smarter than a lot of other options. Runs WearOS 2. Works with the latest WearOS app no trouble.
BONUS Fossil Q Carlyle Gen 5
This one is faulty. It is not turning on. When it is charging it does get warm so I think it still has some life. But might be best for parts or repair. Consider it a freebie
Also includes 2 extra blue bands. 1 fabric and 1 silicone
West Auckland pickup or $7 shipping.