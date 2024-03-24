I have two gaming monitors for sale as I have upgraded:

Samsung Odyssey 27" G7 2K 240hz Gaming Monitor. VA Panel and in very good condition. Looking for around $500: https://www.samsung.com/nz/monitors/gaming/gaming-monitor-with-1000r-curved-screen-27-inch-lc27g75tqsexxy/

Acer XF 250Q 24.5" 1080p 240HZ Gaming Monitor. TN Panel, also in good condition. Looking for around $200. https://store.acer.com/en-us/xf-series-gaming-monitor-xf250q-cbmiiprx

Both monitors come with power cables and DP cables. No original box available.

Photos of both: https://imgur.com/a/gl6iiTh

Edit:

I am based in Auckland (East Auckland / 2010-2014 post code area) and would like this pickup only.