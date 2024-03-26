I've got 1x surplus "Hurricane Tim Marquee" ticket for Saturday only, as unfortunately my wife can no longer come with me to Wanaka.

Selling at face value: $260.

Ticket is printed, and I'll be at WoW on the Friday as well as from early Saturday morning.

Message me through GZ please.

https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/2024-airshow/faqs/#HTM

This hospitality option is situated on the flightline, offering guests a great spot to watch all the action. Hurricane Tim tickets are limited to a maximum of 350 on each of the Saturday and Sunday. You will enjoy comfortable seating options right in the thick of the action. Each ticket includes entry to the Airshow, all day tea, coffee and water, lunch from the BBQ Grill plus morning and afternoon tea along with access to a cash bar. Pass outs are allowed, please ensure you get a stamp on your hand (from the gate staff) which will allow you back in.

https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/2024-airshow/faqs/#Tickets

I can no longer attend the Airshow, can I give my ticket to someone else?

Yes, we will not check names against the tickets upon entry.