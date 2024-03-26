Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Warbirds Over Wanaka Saturday "Hurricane Tim Marquee" ticket x1
GregV

#312204 26-Mar-2024 10:56
I've got 1x surplus "Hurricane Tim Marquee" ticket for Saturday only, as unfortunately my wife can no longer come with me to Wanaka.
Selling at face value: $260.
Ticket is printed, and I'll be at WoW on the Friday as well as from early Saturday morning.
Message me through GZ please.

 

https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/2024-airshow/faqs/#HTM

 

This hospitality option is situated on the flightline, offering guests a great spot to watch all the action. Hurricane Tim tickets are limited to a maximum of 350 on each of the Saturday and Sunday. You will enjoy comfortable seating options right in the thick of the action. Each ticket includes entry to the Airshow, all day tea, coffee and water, lunch from the BBQ Grill plus morning and afternoon tea along with access to a cash bar.  Pass outs are allowed, please ensure you get a stamp on your hand (from the gate staff) which will allow you back in.

 

https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/2024-airshow/faqs/#Tickets

 

I can no longer attend the Airshow, can I give my ticket to someone else?
Yes, we will not check names against the tickets upon entry.

33coupe
  #3211262 26-Mar-2024 16:31
If you don't have any luck here, I think there's a few people wanting to buy a ticket on the Canterbury plane spotters group on Facebook

 
 
 
 

Mehrts
  #3211372 26-Mar-2024 19:50
You shouldn't have any trouble passing this on, as now the Saturday and Sunday tickets are all sold out. It's going to be massive!

GregV

  #3212165 29-Mar-2024 20:11
SOLD

