Looking for my son - a 2nd year design student.



He’s already got a nice Z book notebook - but thinks he needs something to digitally draw with:



Open to suggestions. Would be great to hear from anyone in the industry. To me he has plenty of computing power with his notebook and is just missing the drawing interface however I understand the ease of use with something like an iPad but think it’s a waste of time if pros prefer using Wacom tablets for example.