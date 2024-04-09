Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2023 Mazda MX-30, All Electric EV $34,999, Auckland, will accept crypto
#312352 9-Apr-2024 13:56
$34,999 negotiable. But this is only slightly more than Mazda themselves have offered me. Will also happily accept bitcoin / crypto as payment. Was $68500 new, 1 year ago. Priced to sell, reduced from $50,000. Can also point you towards finance if desired.
ODO: 12,000kms.
Colour: 3-Tone Ceramic Metallic
Location: North Shore, Auckland

 

12 months old, NZ New, first owner. Balance of 5 year free servicing and warranty.
Immaculate, as new condition. We haven't even removed the protective plastic off the touch screen. We have also used protectors over the floor mats. Used to commute to work (underground parking). It's been very well looked after.

 

A very nice driving car, with lots of added features and a fantastic sound system.

 

My biggest complaint would be suicide doors with young children, makes things a bit tricky to get in and out of.

 

Any questions, or to arrange a viewing just get in contact.

 

  #3216999 11-Apr-2024 10:35
What’s the range on this with full charge?

 
 
 
 

  #3217058 11-Apr-2024 12:45
Ouch, that is some depreciation for a nice car.

 

 

  #3217060 11-Apr-2024 12:46
kvunqad: What’s the range on this with full charge?

 

Just over 200Km




  #3217071 11-Apr-2024 13:17
old3eyes:

 

kvunqad: What’s the range on this with full charge?

 

Just over 200Km

 

 

Short answer 200km as above. But a more detailed answer - depends on driving conditions. Weather also comes into play, but we don't have snow etc in Auckland so it's pretty much as below.

According to the EV-Database.org
City - Mild Weather 250 km
Highway - Mild Weather 150 km
Combined - Mild Weather 195 km

 

We were pretty consistently getting around 200km where about 60-70% of the driving was on motorway. But sure if you were driving with no traffic doing 100km+ on the motorway only, it'd drop.

 

Keep in mind ideally you'd want to run between 20-80% battery charge (if you wanted to maximize battery health/longevity). Which gives you a very comfortable 120km range for day to day driving. Not many that are commuting more than that a day riiight...?

 

And if you did want to take it on a longer trip out of Auckland you'd fully charge it and probably bank on about 170km range, and charge it at your destination or use a fast charger to continue on.

 

Anyway I think it's a good compromise, more battery equals higher cost, and weight. And it's big enough not to have EV range anxiety.

  #3217076 11-Apr-2024 13:18
johno1234:

 

Ouch, that is some depreciation for a nice car.

 

 

Sure is! Don't buy new!

  #3217086 11-Apr-2024 13:50
old3eyes:

 

kvunqad: What’s the range on this with full charge?

 

Just over 200Km

 

 

Its got a 35 Kw battery
There's a review here
https://www.autocar.co.nz/mazda-mx-30-ev/

 

 

