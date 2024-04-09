$34,999 negotiable. But this is only slightly more than Mazda themselves have offered me. Will also happily accept bitcoin / crypto as payment. Was $68500 new, 1 year ago. Priced to sell, reduced from $50,000. Can also point you towards finance if desired.

ODO: 12,000kms.

Colour: 3-Tone Ceramic Metallic

Location: North Shore, Auckland



12 months old, NZ New, first owner. Balance of 5 year free servicing and warranty.

Immaculate, as new condition. We haven't even removed the protective plastic off the touch screen. We have also used protectors over the floor mats. Used to commute to work (underground parking). It's been very well looked after.

A very nice driving car, with lots of added features and a fantastic sound system.

My biggest complaint would be suicide doors with young children, makes things a bit tricky to get in and out of.

Any questions, or to arrange a viewing just get in contact.